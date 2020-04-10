Cleo V. Plouff, age 93, died April 1, 2020 in Anchorage, Alaska, where her daughter Michelle and husband, Wes have lovingly tended to her care since 2016.
Cleo was born in her grandmother's house on February 15, 1927 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Lester and Paula Bodmer. The family moved to Michigan when Cleo was 14. She graduated from High School in Detroit, Michigan, June 1944 at the age of 17.
Cleo met her sweetheart and future husband, Herman Plouff, when she was 15 years old. Since Herman was serving in the Navy, they, like so many others, made the best of it by exchanging letters all through WWII. Herman was honorably discharged in 1946 and they were married July 20, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan.
In 1967, Cleo, Herman and four of their five children moved from Michigan to Roseburg, Oregon to be closer to Herman's brother, Edward and his family. In 1970, the two brothers started Plouff Brothers, Inc., a construction company that, at times, involved putting both of their families, children included, to work. Cleo handled accountant duties, obtained materials for each job, and simultaneously raised their children. Cleo joined the Newcomers Club in 1970 and served on the board for two years.
Starting in the early 1980s, for 15 years, they traveled in a recreational vehicle, going south in the winter each year as well as taking a wonderful trip across the states to New York with their best friends Herb and Marnie Johnson.
Cleo was an avid crafter, gardener and homemaker. She loved playing cards, dancing, bowling and fishing. She and Herman especially enjoyed fishing at Lemolo Lake.
Cleo and Herman were devout members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Roseburg and All Souls Catholic Church in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. Always the organizer, Cleo helped with many fundraisers at St. Joseph's, notably the Theophilus auction.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Herman; their daughter, Leslie King; son, Brian Plouff; and granddaughter, Heather Agee.
She is survived by daughters Michelle (Wes) Renfrew of Alaska, Cheryl Kopol of Florida; son, Gregory (Victoria) Plouff of Michigan; daughter-in-law, Mary Plouff of Oregon; many nieces and nephewsl 14 Grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
At a later date, she will be interred at the Roseburg National VA Cemetery to join her beloved husband Herman.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
