Born January 4, 1926, Canyonville, OR - Died January 8, 2021, Roseburg, OR
Clifford was survived by his children, Steve and Karen Wooster of Phoenix, AZ, Jeff and Anne Wooster of Bridge, OR, Robin Wooster of Myrtle Creek, OR, Sharon and Steve St. Clair of Camas Valley, OR, Holly and Jim Halterman of Myrtle Creek, OR; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He survived his wife and the mother of his children, Merveen Ann (Beamish) Wooster, and his son Daniel Wooster.
We will miss him, his harmonica playing, and his sense of humor.
