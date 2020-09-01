Clyde was a kind and sweet man, a loving husband, father, grandfather. He is remembered fondly by those who knew him. Clyde was born in Atoka, OK, during the great depression, this is where he learned to appreciate hard work and the value of the dollar. He moved to southern California as a young man where he entered the Navy. While serving our country he was awarded the Victory Medal as a World War II veteran.
Clyde was courageous and determined. After his retirement in the mid 1980s, Clyde moved to his ranch in Canyonville, Oregon and started a rabbit and worm farm called C&G ranch. This is where he taught himself to paint by watching Bob Ross videos. He had an artistic touch and his paintings have been enjoyed by many. Clyde loved fishing, hunting and camping. One of his greatest hobbies included his cars which mostly consisted of VW Bugs and his beloved Toranado. Clyde had a plethora of cars that he enjoyed fixing up for himself as well as others. Clyde suffered from a debilitating stroke which left him wheelchair bound, but that did not deter him from teaching himself how to drive again and regain his independence.
Clyde was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Chuck just a few years before his own demise and Clyde was the last survivor of six siblings. Clyde was preceded in death by his ex-wife and mother of his four children, Melba. He was preceded in death by his second son Ronnie. Clyde is survived by his three remaining children, Clyde George Jr. (George), Gregory, and Lori. He had a very close bond with his youngest son Gregory. He is survived by ex-wife, Sandra of 33 years and they remained close friends; his step-daughter, Margo and her children, Jeremiah, Breanna, and Ryan. He had a special relationship with grandchildren, Saira and Liko Hunter. Clyde is survived by a large and loving family on the George side which threw him a wonderful 80th birthday party in Reno, NV. Clyde will be forever loved and missed.
Mountain View Funeral Home in Myrtle Creek, OR, is in care of arrangements.
