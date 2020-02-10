Cody Durand Denn, of Roseburg, Oregon, was found deceased on January 29, 2020 from natural causes. Cody was born on August 21, 1986 to parents Gregory Denn and Jeanette (Wilson) Denn.
Cody graduated from Roseburg High School in 2004. In his young life, he worked for Roseburg Tobacco and Food, FCR, Orenco System, Inc. and Gerretsen Building Supply.
Cody always had a huge smile on his face that would make anyone’s day brighter. He was a caring person whose heart was filled with compassion and kindness for all. Cody enjoyed collecting his “stuff”. He had collections of hot wheels, lighters, flashlights, RC cars, knives and guns. If you knew Cody at all, you know he took great pride in his collections. He enjoyed the North Umpqua River, mountains, waterfalls, camping, riding on the dunes and shooting guns, but most of all spending time with family and friends. He attended his second cousin’s birthday on Sunday and wrote, “Ya, kids are cool they really do bring the Cody out in me at times”.
Cody was preceded in death by his father, Greg and grandmother, Bonnie. He is survived by his mother Jeanette; brother, Justin; nephew, Calin; grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and the Ramsay family.
We love you Cody more than words can tell. We will miss you every day of our lives and you will live forever in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at the New Life Church, on Vine Street at 11:00 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.