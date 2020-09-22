The beacon of one of Oregon’s sturdiest lighthouses was extinguished when Colleen passed away at age 83. A beloved matriarch, Colleen leaves behind sorrow at her passing and gratitude from all whose lives were brightened by her grace and resilience. Colleen gave tirelessly to her family. As a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she provided a warm, loving home that proved a vital respite for generations tossed by the tempests of life. Many souls that might otherwise have drifted astray were guided by her light. Colleens devotion to service included many decades in the Roseburg Rebekah’s lodge, the womens auxiliary of the Odd Fellows. Born to Ben and Rosie Adam, she was preceded in death by her brothers Dick, Larry and her sister Judy. She is survived by her sister Kathleen, her three children Mike, Tony and Patti, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Colleen will be honored with a graveside service at Roseburg Memorial Gardens at 1056 NW Hicks St., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.