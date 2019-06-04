COMMANDER BRUCE C. RUSTY COOK 79, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born June 29, 1939 in Colusa, California, to A. Ray and Lillian Rose Cook. Rusty attended and graduated in 1957 from Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia; attended and graduated in the class of 1961 at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire; and attended and graduated in 1978 from the Naval Post-Graduate School in Monterey, California. He served in the US Navy for over 23 years until his retirement. Rusty received numerous commendations, awards, medals, and decorations for valor, including the Meritorious Service Award, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Bronze Star, Silver Star, and several others. He and Helen, his wife of 44 years, have lived all over the world, including 4 years in Roseburg, Oregon; 8 years in Springfield, Oregon; Dover, New Hampshire; Intervale, New Hampshire; Fairfax, Virginia; Tunis, Tunisia; Antananarivo, Madagascar; Monterey, California; and Mayport, Florida. Rustys hobbies include Genealogy, Woodworking, RVing, Habitat for Humanity, Geocaching and Cribbage. He was a member of the Military Officers Association of America (Emerald Empire Chapter). Survivors include his wife Helen Cook; daughter Keavy Cook and her husband Max Gimbel; son Brendan Cook and his wife Vivian; sister Karen Cook and her husband Robert Bremer; grandchildren Caitlin Cook, Jaysen Cook, Kellen Cook, Rowan Cook, Leo Gimbel, Teague Gimbel and Ellie Gimbel. Rusty was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Lillian Cook and his brother Robert Cook. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am within the grounds of Roseburg National Cemetery. The Most Reverend Andrew Sagayam will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rustys memory to the MOAA Emerald Empire Chapter Scholarships, P.O. Box 767, Eugene, Oregon 97440. The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice. Please www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
