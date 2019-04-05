Connie passed away March 13, 2019. She was born in Arkansas, August 7th, 1960.
Connie had two children and four grandchildren and loved them all dearly. She is survived by her daughter, Amy and her husband James Henry and their three children, Taylor, Kyle and Ryland; her son, Christopher DeNard and his son, Dean. Her beloved friend and partner, Rex Amos was always by her side, through thick and thin. She is survived by her stepfather and mother, John and Willie Mae DeRoss. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Levon and Todd.
To those who knew and loved her, she was a little spitfire with a huge heart. She was an opinionated and loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter and friend to many. She was the kind of person that would give you the shirt off her own back if you asked for it.
She was laid to rest on March 30th, 2019 at Noah’s Cemetery in Camas Valley surrounded by the family and friends she loved so much. She will be greatly missed.
A special thank you to Taylor’s Family Mortuary for all their help.
