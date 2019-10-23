Connie Joyce Hunnicutt was born August 27, 1930 in Tillamook, OR, and passed away October 11, 2019, at the age of 89.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Jeon and Louise; and one son, Steven. She is survived by her husband, Wally; sons, Tom and Greg and wife Janet; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Connie was a long-standing member of the St. George Episcopal Church. She loved going to Palm Desert in the winter. A favorite pastime for her was golfing, having made two holes in one. Most of all, she loved supporting her three sons in all school and sporting activities.
Funeral services will be held October 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. at St. George Episcopal Church.
