On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, Connie Earp, wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, passed away after a brief battle with Pancreatic Cancer at the age 66.
Connie was born January 26, 1953 in Odessa, TX to JB and Pauline (Chandler) Bates. She graduated in 1971 from Permian High School in Odessa, Texas. GO MOJO!
She married Cecil Tommy Earp on March 14, 1975. She and Tommy relocated their family to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, in 1984, where they spent many years gaining a large extended family of friends.
She is survived by her best friend and husband, Tommy, of 44 years; her daughter, Rendee Hansen (Trina) of Roseburg, OR; grandson, Kyler Allen Hansen of Eugene, OR; step-grandchildren, Jordan and Kylee Drury of Roseburg, OR; daughter, Nicole Pires (Tony) of Roque River, OR; granddaughter, Shelbey Taylor and Caitlyn Morgan Pires of Rogue River, OR; adopted grandchildren, Elexis Sanchez of Roseburg, OR, Eric Goodboe of Rogue River, OR, and Derick Pfaff of Rogue River, OR; sister, Patsy Gardner of Odessa, TX; brother, Kenneth Bates of Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends; special friends, Sherri Shaffer Caldwell of Roseburg, OR, and Debbie Adams of Round Rock, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Don Bates; brother-in-law, Freddie Gardner; and son-in-law, Allen Hansen.
A celebration of life for Connie will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Vine Street Baptist Church in Roseburg, Oregon, with Rick Hahn officiating.
