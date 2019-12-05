Constance (Connie) Fay Neavoll was born December 21st, 1946 in Benson, Minnesota. Connie passed away peacefully Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at her home in Roseburg surrounded by her family.
Connie was always very supportive of her husband, children and the entire family. She enjoyed camping trips to the coast, gardening, games, walking on the beach and spending time in parks walking her dog.
Connie loved the Lord and was saved at a very young age. She loved her church and all her church family. She served as Treasurer for over 35 years with the Nazarene Church and was always busy! The majority of her work was behind the scenes helping others and ensuring things ran smoothly.
During her 3-year battle with cancer, she never lost her faith in the Lord. Her dedication to family allowed her to be a part of her grandchildren’s major milestones. She watched as her youngest granddaughter graduated high school, smiled hearing her grandson talk about succeeding in both university studies and work, celebrated as her granddaughter said, “I do”, and finally admired her grandson raising her beautiful great grandchild. She gave thanks to the Lord to allow her to experience all these amazing moments.
The family would like to thank Dr. Weiss, nurses and staff at the Roseburg Community Cancer Center for the excellent care they provided these past 3 years. We also want to thank Dr. Randy Moore and Mercy Hospice team for their support and care for Connie.
Connie was proceeded in death by her parents, Harold and Vera Maus and her brother Michael. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Loy Neavoll; her two sisters RoseMary Cooper, Susan and her husband Richard Johnson and her brother Harold and his wife Tari Maus; her two children Darrin and his wife Tammy Neavoll and Julie and her husband Aaron Vizina; her four grandchildren Seth and his wife Heather Neavoll, Brittney and her husband Ross Dewberry, Andrew Vizina and Jordan Vizina; and one great grandchild Corbin Neavoll who called her GG, along with several nieces and nephews and many other cherished family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Connie on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at 11am at Church on the Rise, 3500 NE Diamond Lake Blvd, Roseburg Oregon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Roseburg Community Cancer Foundation.
