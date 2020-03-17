Cora Anne Crowe, born 1931 in Virginia to Laura Elzina Davis and Daniel Ridgley Davis.
Cora lived in southern California, Oregon and Utah.
Cora married Duane E. Crowe who predeceased her as did her firstborn son, Kenneth Williams Hyers. Survivors include sons Michael Leslie Conley, Patrick Martin Conley and Tim Conley; her brother, Edward Davis; two grandchildren, Logan Conley and Sativa Rose Braddock; and grandson, Oak Wilder Braddock.
