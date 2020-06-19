CORRENIA LEA-ANN BIGGS
Correnia Lea-Ann Biggs passed away at Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, NV on June 8, 2020. Cory, as she was known to friends and family, was born in Coos Bay, OR on March 3, 1969.
Cory was a resident of Roseburg, OR. She was always helpful and taking care of others. She was loud, boisterous, competitive and opiniated, but a softie at heart. Cory loved to camp, fish and crab on the Oregon coast.
Cory is survived by her mother and father, three brothers and only son.
There will be a memorial service in Reno, NV, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. A service will also be held in Coos Bay, OR, at a later date.
