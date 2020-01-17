March 7th 1979 ~ January 1st 2020
Coy was born March 7th 1979 in Roseburg, Oregon to Coy and Arlene Wimberly. He was raised in Myrtle Creek. He is survived by his mother, Arlene; his children, Brayden, Coy and Paris; his sisters, Jessica and Crystal; a younger brother, Rocky; and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his father, Coy Wimberly and his niece, Jaida Wimberly-Olinger.
Coy loved and appreciated his family dearly. He was very proud and adored all his children. He valued any time he had with his family. He was always there to help anyone in need. Coy grew up racing dirt bikes, hunting and fishing. The last six years Coy had been traveling all over the United States working as a construction mill wright. He made many friends along the way whom he cared for. Coy took pride in his work and he was a hard worker. His bright personality, great work ethic and knowledge made it enjoyable for his coworkers. Coys smile would light up any room. Anyone that knew Coy would say he was always the life of the party. Coy will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon at the Myrtle Creek Grange. All friends and family of Coy are welcome to attend. Please RSVP with Crystal at (541) 733-0236.
