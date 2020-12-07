Crystal K. (Matthews) Caskie of 152 Melqua Rd., Roseburg, OR, who was born and raised in Roseburg passed away at age of 63 on December 4, 2020 at Mercy Hospital.
Crystal graduated from Roseburg High and entered the US Navy where she served with distinction receiving the Navy Achievement Medal. She served for over thirty years with her husband, Rev. Donald C. Caskie as they pastored churches in MI, VT, PA and NC. Her passion was to teach children about Jesus and was a “spiritual mother” to many young ones.
Crystal recently moved back to Roseburg to help take care of her mother, Jeanine Matthews who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.
She is preceded in death by her father, Edward Blanchard; her grandfather, Jay Conn; her grandmother Crystal Conn; and her uncle, Jay Conn.
She is survived by her mother, Jeanine Matthews of Roseburg, OR; husband, Rev. Donald C. Caskie of Roseburg, OR; two stepsons, Jacob Caskie and wife Pam of Jacksonville, NC; and Daniel Caskie and wife Kim of Summerville, SC; two grandchildren, Nate Caskie and Abby Caskie; and three grand nieces.
Crystal loved her church, Westside Christian Fellowship of Roseburg, OR. The family requests that in leu of flowers, donations be made to the Westside Christian Church Fellowship Hall Fund. A Memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
