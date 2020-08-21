Curt Ray Lemp went home to be with his Lord on August 16, 2020. He was born December 18, 1969 to Vicki (Grauf) and Larry Melton in Roseburg. He taught himself to play “When the Saints Go Marching In” on the trumpet by the age of three, when his mom loaded him into his little red wagon and they paraded around the neighborhood together.
He moved to Sutherlin in the sixth grade, which he would call home for the majority of his growing years. He was adopted by the man that became his daddy, Larry Lemp, in 1985.
Curt attended Sutherlin High School, where he played football, ran track and continued playing his trumpet. He won regional, state and national accolades in all three activities. He graduated in 1989, when he ran away to attend college. He had a full ride to Southern Oregon University in both football and music, but a knee injury cost him his athletic scholarship and he had to leave school. After years of rehabilitation, Curt returned to the football field where he continued to play until his early 30s.
Curt’s life was one of adventure. He owned his own businesses, worked for others at other times and devoted himself to a variety of studies. Most of his employment revolved around welding. His favorite job was as a ranch hand, where he would spend up to three days out in the wilderness with nothing but his fence mending tools, horse, water and wits.
He medically retired from Peirce Fittings and Valves in Eugene in 2011. Curt then devoted himself to teaching youth about Jesus and playing guitar and bass guitar on the worship team.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Shannon Strohm, on July 2, 2016. They would spend the next years growing together and in God.
Curt joins both his paternal and maternal grandparents, aunts and uncles, both his fathers and his son Ezra in Heaven. He is survived by his wife Shannon; his children Allison, Zach and Andy; his mother Vicki; his siblings Lori (Daniel) Humbert, Shannon (Brian) Berry, Curtis (Tracee) Long and Amy (Clinton) Savage; numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and close friends.
A celebration of Curt’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 30 at Family Church, 878 W. 6th Ave., Sutherlin.
