Cynthia Davis, 60, of Roseburg, OR, went home to glory on October 31, 2019.
She was born to Robert Brewster and Patsy (Brewster) DiVito on February 14, 1959 in Chicago, IL. She always had a love of traveling which led her and her father on several adventures across the country. One such adventure brought her to Florida, where she graduated from the University of Central Florida with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Radio/Television to further her career with the Walt Disney Company.
Her unwavering faith in God, her love of family, and her sense of humor guided her through her life. She maintained a sweet and kind demeanor that won the trust and hearts of all who met her. She spent her time traveling with her husband, camping, hiking, doing genealogy, and doting on her kids and grandkids. With her tireless example, her family rises up and calls her blessed. Cynthia will be missed, always loved, and never forgotten.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Davis; her two children, Clay Moore and Rachel (Joshua) Hampton; three step children, Ashley Wells, Ryan Davis, and Lisa Davis; and six grandchildren, Charles, Sabra, and David Hampton, Matthew and Meredith Wells, and Sadey-Kay Davis.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. It will be held at Riverview Christian Fellowship at 64253 Solari Ln, Coos Bay, OR 97420 with lunch to follow.
