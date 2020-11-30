On November 18th, 2020, Dale Page, age 94, passed away surrounded by his four daughters, Ellen Harrison, Susan Frost, Laura Gerlach and Janet Selnes. He is also survived by sons-in-law J.R. Frost, Garry Gerlach and Chris Selnes in addition to seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
One day before his 18th birthday Dale enlisted in the Navy, serving from 1944 to 1946 on the USS Kimberly. After the war, he and his brother Lyle found work in the logging industry as Fallers, and Dale was one of the first on the crew to use the new-fangled device called a chain saw.
After he married Carlene Harman in 1950, they chose to settle in Riddle to raise their growing family. Serving on the Fire Board for many years, Dale was a regular at the local athletic games, cheering a little louder when one of his children or grandchildren were playing.
Dale loved to watch the Ducks and was proud to have been at the Oregon vs. Auburn game in 2011 with his son-in-law J.R. and grandson Michael. After Carlene passed in 2007, he would spend Sundays after church at Riddle First Baptist watching football with friends and his beloved Labrador Lucy. He loved to garden, and friends and family often found themselves the recipients of his flowers or vegetables.
Always quick to smile when there wasn’t a camera, Dale’s optimistic outlook and staunch love of family and friends will be forever missed.
Due to COVID restrictions no public funeral will be held.
