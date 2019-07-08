Born 9/9/31 Died 7/5/19
Dallas passed away with his wife Doris by his side, due to injuries received from an automobile accident on June 22, 2019.
He said he had lived a good life and had no regrets. Dallas has many interests during his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gold dredging. He also liked working on old cars and in his later years, he liked carving with wood and deer antlers. Dallas liked meeting his old buddies at McDonalds for breakfast and going to the casino with his wife. What he enjoyed most was his grand and great-grandchildren.
Dallas is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris; sons, Rocky, Rodney and his wife Jackie; grandchildren, Garrett, Jessie, Zack and Ella; great-grandchildren, Tyson, Enzo and Hazel. Dallas was preceded in death by sons Randy and Willard.
Dallas will be deeply missed and be forever in our hearts.
A celebration of life may be held at a later date.
