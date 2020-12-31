Dan (Danny) James Philpott went to be with the Lord on December 25, 2020, at the age of 77 years old. He was born on February 21, 1943 to Donald Philpott and Miriam (Hogan) Philpott.
Danny is survived by his loving wife Jean Philpott of 51 years; his daughter Christine Garvin and her husband Mike; son Daniel Philpott and his wife Heather; and son Kenneth Philpott and his wife Liz.
He leaves behind 18 loving grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren as well as his brother and five sisters.
Danny served in the United States Air Force for eight years and was honorably discharged as a SGT E-6. After service he had a career with the US Postal Service for 23 years. He was an avid reader, hunter, fisherman, and was often found in his garage creating treasures for his family. Danny was a quiet man and his love of family was never ending.
He never passed up a slot machine or a garage sale, and was always looking for a bargain. You could often find him on a Saturday in front of the television watching old westerns. Whenever there was a family get together in the backyard his boombox was blaring old country western songs, the louder the better.
Danny is preceded in death by both his parents, a brother, Tony and his beloved daughter Jeannette.
There will be a private internment at the Roseburg National Cemetery on January 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Flowers may be sent to Danny's graveside at The Roseburg National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.