Daniel Allen Kolb, Sr., age 60, of Winston, Oregon, passed peacefully on November 6, 2020, with family by his side. He was born in Roseburg, Oregon on January 1, 1960 to Yvonne Bradley and Dayton Kolb.
Dan had many talents, from upholstery, to working on cars, and doing construction. He was a friend you could count on when you needed help.
Dan and his wife Debbie were married for 41 years. Together they had three children, Daniel Kolb Jr., Michelle Hines (Nicholas Hines), Bridgette Olinghouse (Steven Olinghouse). Dan is also survived by two sisters, Katie Jones (Mark Jones) and Andrea Isaacson (Rick Fredricks), and nine grandchildren who he deeply loved.
