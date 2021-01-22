DANIEL BLAINE LETHLEAN, JR.
Daniel Blaine Lethlean, Jr. was born on November 8th, 1972 and went to be with Jesus on January 8, 2021 at the age of 48.
Daniel is survived by his father, Daniel Lethlean, Sr., and his son, Heath Lethlean.
Daniel was an industrious youth who started out mowing lawns and doing odd jobs for neighbors. He was a hard worker who was dependable and loyal. As a young adult, Daniel joined his father working as a fire-fighter for Diamond Fire and worked for them for 20 some years.
Daniel was large and in charge and was known for his kindness and generosity for anyone needing help. He loved life and loved people, but most of all he loved God. Daniel will be especially missed by the recovery community and his forever-family at Faith Foundry Church.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, January 24th, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Faith Foundry Church, 2545 W. Harvard, Ave., Roseburg, OR.
