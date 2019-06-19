Daniel Patrick Mahoney passed away on June 8th, 2019, due to complications from cancer at Mercy Hospital in Roseburg, Oregon.
Dan was born July 31, 1956 in Sacramento, California, to James T. Mahoney and Margaret Ann McNeil Mahoney. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1974 and studied welding at Umpqua Community College.
Dan was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, and enjoyed winter sports and motorcycle rides in the Pacific Northwest. He was a passionate Oregon Ducks fan and loved being on local golf and billiards teams. For years, Dan was the crew chief and sometimes navigator on the whitewater racing boat, Unpredictable.
Dan was an expert craftsman, starting his career with Nelson and Pyle Woodworking as a finish carpenter and cabinet maker for several decades. He worked locally in Roseburg and around the Pacific Northwest, finishing his career with Zerbach Construction. His skill took him to international locations, working on land at such places as Sutherlin Golf Course, Diamond Lake Resort, local wine tasting rooms, and on ships in Israel, Spain, Canada, Singapore and The Bahamas.
Dan was a friend to many and selflessly gave of his time and energy to offer support and kindness with his big heart.
He loved gardening and had the intention to share his harvest with others; a very generous soul.
Dan touched so many lives through his work; it was incomprehensible. His loss will literally be felt around the world.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Mahoney; stepfather, Norman Bloomgarden; and stepbrother, Dennis Bloomgarden. Dan is survived by his mother, Margaret Bloomgarden; his partner Molly Acree; siblings, Matthew Mahoney (Debbie), Brian Mahoney (Judi), Deirdre Clark (Kevin), Siobhan Marrone (Doug); son, Aaron Mahoney (Caitlin); daughter, Amber Hall; granddaughters, Ashlynn and Addison Mahoney; and grandson, Ascher Symond.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Cancer Center in Roseburg, Oregon. Human Papillomavirus (HPV)-caused cancers can be prevented. Please vaccinate your adolescent children and grandchildren.
A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club the weekend of July 26-28. For details please email: brian.mahoney210@gmail.com
