Daniel Ray Sutton passed away on May 14, 2019, with his family at his bedside. He was born April 10, 1951, in Vaughn, New Mexico. His family moved several times during his early years. They settled in Burlington, WA, where he went to school and graduated from High School. He then graduated from University of Washington with a degree in forestry. In January of 1976, he began work for Roseburg Lumber in Riddle.
Daniel met his future wife, Dawne, in September of 1976, when she and her sister moved into the apartment next to his. He was promoted to plywood salesman at Dillard and worked there until his retirement in 2014.
Dan enjoyed fly fishing, golfing, and bowling. He received many trophies for golfing and bowling. After retirement, he became interested in photography and darts. Especially dart games with his sons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Reba Sutton, and a younger brother, Darrell.
He is survived by his wife Dawne, of 42 years; his two sons, Nathan (Stephanie) and Benjamin (Kellie); three grandsons, Junior, Andrew, and Sawyer; and one granddaughter, Rory.
A private celebration of life is planned.
