Daniel Scott Felber, born July 31st, 1962, in Madison, Wisconsin, died on March 5th, 2020, in Sutherlin, Oregon at the age of 57.
If you have memories of Dan you would like to share, please email somethingaboutdan@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at 541-375-0767.
A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Finley National Wildlife Refuge as Dan was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.