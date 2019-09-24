Danna Van Osten born July 3, 1926, passed away on August 25, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Adam and Pearl Maxwell; husband, "Bud" Marion Van Osten; beloved son, Paul; two sisters; and one brother. She is survived by nieces, nephews and her best friend, Lou Ledbetter.
Many thanks to Bridgewood Assisted Living and Umpqua Nursing Facility.
