On Monday, April 6th, 2020, Dannette Klebe, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully with her husband at her side, at the age of 63, after a three-year long battle with ovarian cancer.
Dannette was born in Rollette, North Dakota on August 25, 1956 to Alfred and Doris Boucher, and grew up on a small farm with her older brother and sister, Merle and Vicki. She graduated from Rollette Public High School and attended the University of Mary where she obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 1979. In October, 1980 she married Douglas Klebe and began their life together in Fargo, ND where she started her long career as a Registered Nurse, primarily in critical care. Dannette and Doug subsequently moved to Pueblo, CO, Clearlake, CA, Newport, OR, Merced, CA, and Cypress, CA, before coming to Roseburg in 2012.
Dannette and Doug had two children, Damon Klebe who resides with his wife Samantha in Chino Hills, CA, and Desirae Allen, who resides with her husband Scott in Sandy, OR. Dannette is a grandmother to five-year-old Skylar, born to Desirae and Scott. Skylar was Dannette’s greatest joy.
Dannette enjoyed quilting, golfing, good wine, camping and having a good time with her family and many friends. She will long be remembered for her contagious smile, caring heart, and generous spirit, as well as her courage, dignity, and determination she exemplified during her battle with cancer. She was a nurse through and through and always put others before herself no matter the circumstance. We hope and pray that her spirit will live on through her children, grand-daughter, friends and co-workers she touched during her lifetime. She had a beautiful life and will be greatly missed by all.
Dannette is survived by her husband Doug, two children Damon and Desirae, her granddaughter Skylar, her brother Merle, and sister Vicki.
A celebration of life will be announced when restrictions for social gatherings are lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.