Danny Loren Gilbert, age 77, of Roseburg, Oregon passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Danny was born on December 10, 1942 in Toledo, Oregon to the late Ralph and Orpha Gilbert of Roseburg, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his brother James Gilbert in 1994.
Danny moved to Roseburg from Toledo in 1948 with his family and lived there the rest of his life. He met Carol Gilbert in High School and they were married in 1963. They made their home in Roseburg.
Danny went to work at Roseburg Lumber after graduating from Roseburg High School in 1961. He did a lot of different jobs at the mill. He worked there for 43 years and retired in 2004. He loved retirement and thought it was the greatest thing ever.
His hobbies included hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed working with his hands and building things. He was always very supportive of his daughters and their activities. He never missed a sporting or school event. Family was very important to him and more than anything he loved spending time with his family, including his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Carol Gilbert, he is survived by his daughter, Deborah Brothers, her husband Mark, their children, Megan and Eric; daughter, Shelly Norlin, her husband Rob and their son Drew.
A private interment will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.
