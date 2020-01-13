Darlene Marie Newland, age 80, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born February 2, 1939 in LaCrosse, Wisconsin to Clifford and Myrtle Larson and moved to Orofino, Idaho as a child. Darlene later moved to Grants Pass, Oregon and finally to Roseburg. She attended Orofino schools, graduating in 1956. Darlene attended Lewis and Clark Normal College and then University of Idaho and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree. She taught elementary school and then stayed home with her kids and delivered newspapers. Darlene went back to work at Idaho State Hospital to work with juveniles. She was a longtime member of the P.E.O’s Roseburg Chapter, even serving as President from 2001 to 2003.
Darlene loved to study history with the other ladies in Roseburg’s Button Club. She was passionate about arts, culture and music concerts both in Orofino and Roseburg. Darlene was a crafter extraordinaire, making hundreds of Angel Pins and selling them to donate the money to P.E.O. for women’s scholarships. She was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nez Perce, Idaho and a member of Orofino United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Rod Newland; daughter, Cassie Anderson (Greg); sons, Tim Newland (Jody) and Spencer Newland (Dondra); sisters, Jeannine Miller, Ardis Pishl (Wes), and Karen Holladay; grandchildren, Jasmine Rodriguez, Corey Newland, Ben Anderson, Kayla Davenport (Rob), Ashleigh Anderson, Casey Newland, and Keeley Newland; great-grandchildren, Armando, Viviana and Tyresse; many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; and her best friend since 7th grade, Uni Kincaid. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents and sister Elsie Bean.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Private interment was held within the grounds of Roseburg Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made in Darlene’s memory to Chapter CU P.E.O. c/o Linda Hahn, 1390 Del Rio Rd, Roseburg, OR 97471. Please visit www.wilsonschapeloftherosesfh.com to leave the family fond memories and condolences.
