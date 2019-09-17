Darren McNeil, age 76, passed away the morning of Monday, September 9th, 2019, alongside his loving wife, Karyn McNeil, in their home in Riddle, Oregon.
Darren was born on September 21st, 1942, in Florence, Oregon, to John and Pauline (Shirley) McNeil. Darren spent his teen years working many odd jobs around the Elkton area, where he attended school with his five brothers and sisters.
Darren was employed by the Douglas Forest Protection Agency for 38 years prior to retiring in 1997 as a well-respected Staff Forester. He was also a member of the Douglas County Lions club. He had two children with his first wife and two with his second, prior to meeting his third wife who he had the last two of his children with, totaling three sons and three daughters.
Darren met his wife Karyn (Swanson) McNeil July 17, 1983. Their love grew from their first kiss to a wonderful marriage, sharing their lives for 36 years.
Darren was known for his kind, gentle manor, along with protecting and providing for his family. He loved hunting and spending time on his ranch on highway 99, tending to his land and livestock. He was known for his quick wit and infectious smile and laugh.
Darren was preceded in death by his father, John; his mother, Pauline; and his sister, Marilyn.
He is survived by his wife Karyn (Swanson) McNeil; his siblings John and Linda McNeil, Jerry and Sharon (McNeil) Stillon, and Jim and Sandy (McNeil) Mask; his children Sheri (McNeil) Schwab and fiancé Todd Marsh, Jeri McNeil and fiancé Tami White, Amy McNeil, Benjamin McNeil, Daryn McNeil and Eryn McNeil; his grandchildren Jeremy Schwab, Kayla (Schwab) Norton, Trey McNeil, Amanda McNeil, Charlyse McNeil, Tyra McNeil, and Brenton McNeil; his great-grandchildren Harlow Norton and Reed Norton; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21st, 2019, at the Tri-City Church of Christ, 180 Briggs Drive, Myrtle Creek, Oregon, at 1 p.m. All are welcome to join in honoring his memory and sharing stories of Darren.
