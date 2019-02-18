Darryl Wayne Barnett, age 51, of Myrtle Creek, OR, died February 12, 2019, at home.
Darryl was born June 1, 1967, in Myrtle Creek, OR, where he lived all his life. He graduated from South Umpqua High School. For 18 years he worked at Roseburg Forest Products. He also worked at Swanson Group and the Nickel Mine. He also helped buck hay and at one time worked for Valley Tire. On June 24, 2017, he married Tammy at River Forks Park – it was 107 degrees that day and the day Darryl had his stroke.
Darryl loved working on cars and loving on babies.
Survivors include his wife Tammy Barnett of Myrtle Creek; children, Abigail (Adam) Ryder, Brinoa (Cory) Whitton, Hadley Barnett, Lexi Pope, Katie, Jake, Forrest (Cara) Machado, Myles Machado, Kylie (Cody) Giove, Sydney Cantrell, Colin (Lacy) Cantrell; sister, Shirley Stratton; brothers, Elden (Cheryl) Barnett, Alvin (Juanita) Barnett, Ronnie Barnett, and Roger (Cindy) Barnett; many beloved nieces and nephews; father-in-law, Jim Woodbeck; several close friends; and the newest love of his life, grandson, Nash Whitton.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harley Orven Barnett and Elsie Maxine Young Barnett; and nephew, Ryan Barrett and nephew, Lee Myers.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, 158 Crest Drive, Myrtle Creek, OR, with a potluck to follow.
