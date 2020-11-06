Darwin A. Meacham, 70, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at North Colorado Medical Center, Greeley, CO, with family by his side. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made to his family to help with expenses.
Darwin was born May 29, 1950 in Torrington, WY, the son of Elbert Charles and Eva (Beierle) Meacham. He grew up and received his education in Torrington, WY. He moved to Riddle, OR, with his mother, his junior year of high school December 1967. He graduated from Riddle High School in 1969. After graduation, he joined the Navy, November 24, 1969 to January 21, 1974. He was on the USS Sterett; he was a Radio Operator. He got the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star. He was very proud of his service for our country.
He worked in the Lumber Industry in Riddle, OR for 20 years. Then took some college classes and went to work for Intel Corp. in Portland, OR for 14 years, until he got cancer and had to retire in 2007.
Darwin married the love of his life, Dawnette Wilson on January 5, 2007. They moved to Torrington, WY, August 1, 2010. He enjoyed his retirement life on his little country farm, with chickens, goats, one rabbit, dogs and cats. He loved watching his two granddaughters grow up there. They were his sunshine and he was their playmate, it kept him young at heart. He was the best PAPA that anyone could ever ask for in this world. Family was very important to him. His four children loved him and appreciated his guidance and wisdom. Preston, the oldest said, "his love for animals and children had no limits. He was an animal and child magnet. He was always gentle, kind, and patient, but strong. He had a great sense of humor and his laugh was infectious, his nose crinkles up and his eyes close. To quote Preston, "Blood doesn't make you a father or Dad. Darwin was my father, my Dad and I love him dearly."
Darwin is survived by his wife Dawnette of Torrington, WY; two step-sons, Preston (Debbie) O'Hara, Roseburg, OR, Aaron Sarha, Torrington, WY; two step-daughters, Angela (Tygh) Tarlton, Salem, OR, Heather Sarha, Torrington, WY; two grandsons, Landon (Melissa) O'Hara, Vancouver, WA, Logan (Destinee) O'Hara, Roseburg, OR; two granddaughters, Kayleeann (Pee Pot) Meacham and Piper (Pop Tart) Perales, Torrington, WY; one brother, Marvin (Janean) Meacham, Helena, MT; two sisters, Barbara Ball, Caldwell, ID, Eva Mae (Jerry) Canaday, Torrington, WY; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donnie, Glenn, David, Stephen and sister, Joyce.
Please send condolences to Dawnette Meacham, 4383 McKenna Rd, Torrington, WY 82240.
