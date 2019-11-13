David Allen Jackson died on November 7, 2019. He was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on August 4, 1936 to Elton V. and Ruth L. Jackson.
David lived in Bly, Prospect, Canyonville, Tiller, Medford, Hampton, and Roseburg, Oregon. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1954 and attended Oregon State University and Southern Oregon College. He served in the United States Marine Corps, then upon returning from the Marine Corps, joined his father in the ranching business. He married Gail Lorenzen in 1960 and lived in Hampton, Oregon. After their daughter Brenda was born, they moved to Roseburg in 1962. Their sons, Michael and Stanley, were born in Roseburg.
David was chairman to many organizations including the Community Cancer Center, Douglas National Bank, Douglas County Livestock Association, and the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the OHA. He also served on the Selective Service Board.
He coached Junior Rifle Club for 15 years and was proud of many members who achieved distinguished expert awards. Some young shooters were state and also national champions. One of his greatest joys was leading a young hunter on his first hunt.
In his lifetime, he donated 12 gallons of blood (100 visits) to the American Red Cross blood drives. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
With him goes a wealth of knowledge about the history of Oregon and Douglas County, the business of agriculture and ranching, and sports of fishing and hunting. He supported high school and college wrestling programs.
His deepest love and pride was his family who will love him and remember him forever.
Dave is survived by his wife, Gail of Winchester; his daughter, Brenda Boyce (Mike) of Keizer; his sons, Michael (Jennifer) and Stanley both of a Roseburg; his four grandchildren, Emily, Joe, Meg, and Whitney; his sister, Carolyn Lee (Sam) of Roseburg; his brother-in-law, Mike Lorenzen (Joan) of Roseburg; and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
A private burial will be held at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at Seven Feathers Convention Center in Canyonville on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Community Cancer Center, Umpqua Community College Athletics or the charity of your choice.
