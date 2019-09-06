David Allen Russell passed away suddenly in his home on May 31, 2019. He was born September 29, 1953, in Eugene, OR, to Robert and Larraine Russell.
Raised and educated in Roseburg, Dave enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing sports while growing up next to RHS, where he graduated from. He moved to Eugene shortly thereafter to work for Williams bakery. A couple years later he decided to start his own roofing business and relocated to Veneta, where he met the love of his life, Debbie Houser. They were married in February 2002, and found their dream country home there.
Dave had tons of friends as people were always drawn to his outgoing, fun loving personality. He really had the " gift of gab" as they say, and could "sell ice cubes to the Eskimos" if need be. Always the life of the party, and loved by many, Dave was passionate about his family, friends, and his Oregon Ducks! His life as a husband, father, grandfather, son and brother will not be forgotten. His big-hearted way of embracing life will live on through those who knew and loved him.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Robert in 1991; brother, Mike in 2002; and grandson, Hunter in 2017. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Ashley (Zach); granddaughter, Leylah; mother, Larraine; brother, Steve (Debra); brother, Rick; along with numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life will be held on September 21, 2019, starting at 3 p.m. At Dave's request, there will be a BBQ and bonfire, which he loved. Please join us in remembering our beloved Dave with stories and laughter at their home, 26001 Fleck Rd, Veneta.
