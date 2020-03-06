David Arthur Taylor passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was 75 years old.
A lifetime member of the NRA and proud President Trump supporter, David enjoyed storytelling, playing poker with his family and friends, and spending time with his seven grandchildren.
David is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Candy; his sons, David Shane, Dean, Don and Darin; his two stepchildren, Marlee and her brother; and grandchildren, Calvin, Owen, Matson, Zachary, Naomi, Joshua and John.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Family Church, Sutherlin, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 with a luncheon to follow.
