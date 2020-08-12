It is with great sorrow that I share the sudden passing of my much-loved brother, Dave. A man of great joy and integrity.
Born in Berkeley, California, he lived most of his life in Glide, Oregon on Little River - the river that was his heart's home.
He leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Jonathan Whittingham and their two children, and four grandchildren in British Columbia, Canada. He was married for many years to Nancy Stern. Nancy sadly passed away five years ago, but David continued to have the comfort and good company of Nancy's son and daughter-in-law, Gawain and Kara Stern of Portland, Oregon.
David knew how to keep the joys of childhood alive! Always happiest outdoors, especially on, and in, the water; swimming in Little River, off the coast of Mexico, river rafting, and sailing in the waters of British Columbia. He will be greatly missed by his extended family of travel and adventure buddies.
To his beloved "Rockets”: Raise a glass to Dave at your next reunion.
