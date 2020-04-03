David Carl Johnson, 82, passed away from heart complications on March 18, 2020. David was born April 5, 1937 in Roseburg, OR to Otto and Ethel (Brandon) Johnson.
David attended Roseburg High School and was a United States Air Force Veteran. He retired from Roseburg Forest Products after 33 years of driving.
In 1957, he married Nancy Louise and had one child, Kim Woods. He later married Donna (Kelso) Wood and had two sons, Scott David and Russell Otto. In 1970, he married Frances Marie Breeding. His past nine years were spent with his loving wife Rose. He kept contact with all his children who have many fond memories of hunting, fishing and camping. Playing cards with siblings was a favorite and family reunions were never missed, as being with his family was most important to him. His kind, gentle nature and soft baritone voice will never be forgotten.
He is survived by wife Rose; siblings, Robert, Jeanette Sanders, and Ella Mae Koch; children, Kim, Scott and Russell; stepchildren, Ernie, Mike and Ramona Lynn; with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruby, Lloyd, Leslie and George. Services will be arranged at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.