On April 1, 2019, with great sadness, David Lewis Leander passed from a long illness at the age of 83. David was born to Joshua and Harriett Leander on June 30, 1935, in White Bluffs, WA, a little brother to sisters Pauline and Phyllis.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma (Treat), of 62 years; their four children, Sheila Arensmeier (Roseburg), Daniel Leander (Bobbie) (Salida, CA), Sandra Frick (Puyallup, WA), and Darrin Leander (Marysville, WA); ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
David's professional life was always in sales, from shoes, to cars, to real estate. He moved his young family to Roseburg from Yakima, WA, in February, 1962, to open Dave's Shoe Fair. After closing the shoe store, he decided to go into real estate, eventually becoming broker/owner of Posieville Realty until his retirement. He always enjoyed the vast great outdoors with activities of fishing, hunting, camping, and traveling. He loved good jokes and talking to everyone. He always had a story to tell and was an avid NASCAR fan.
David was always ready to offer a helping hand. He was a Lion's Club Member, holding various offices, receiving multiple awards and acknowledgements for 50 years of service, both in Roseburg and throughout Oregon.
No services are planned at this time.
