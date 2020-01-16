David Lee Morton devoted and loving husband, father, and grandparent passed away peacefully surrounded by family January 15, 2020 in Roseburg, OR. He was born in Ronan, Montana on November 9, 1937.
He graduated from Coquille H.S. in 1955 and received a mechanical engineering degree from OSU in 1959. He and a business partner founded and operated a sawmill machinery manufacturing business in Emmett, ID before relocating to Roseburg in 1977. He worked as VP of Engineering for Con-Vey Keystone until his retirement in 2014. As a devoted follower of Christ and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, David dedicated his life to the service of others, touching many lives with his kindness, generosity and unbounded optimism.
He is survived by his bride of almost 60 years, Sharlee (Wridge) Morton of Roseburg; four children and their spouses: David and Sandy Jo Morton, Greg and Jennifer Morton, Ryan and Tamara Loosli, Steven and Tana Morton; 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Marilyn George, Wes and Earletta Morton and Dianne and Skip Glazebrook. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Jeannie Morton.
Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Chapel at 2001 W. Bertha Ave., Roseburg. Funeral arrangements by Pearson's Funeral Home.
