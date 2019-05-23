David Lee Shoemaker passed away on May 13, 2019, at his home in Roseburg, Oregon. He was born on May 24, 1952, at Douglas Community Hospital to Bert and Lois Shoemaker, who both preceded him in death.
David's happiest years were spent as a child growing up on the N. Umpqua River in Winchester, OR. Countless hours were spent riding his bike and playing in the sand and river with the neighborhood kids. He graduated from RHS in 1971, and was known as "Crazy Dave" as a yell leader on the cheer squad. As a teen, he was also known as "River Rat" amongst all his CB radio buddies.
He served in the Army from 1971-74, as a self-propelled mobile Howitzer loading tech. He then attended OIT in Klamath Falls, OR, graduating with a 4-year degree in diesel and gas engine technology. He worked many years at Lansing & Oliver Equipment Rentals and Handyman Hardware. His Customers loved him as he knew where every odd-sized nut and bold was located and he could find it quickly.
He was a quiet man who never missed a family get-together and always enjoyed a good meal. He also enjoyed NASCAR racing; listening to his police scanner; cutting firewood with his dad; watching Trailblazer games; and being an official "spotter" for the National Weather Service.
He is survived by his only sibling, Jack Shoemaker (Pam); nieces, Melissa Lavagnino (Jack) and Maura Schomus; nephews, Mark Shoemaker (Megan) and Nick Mattox (Kate); eight grand-nieces and nephews; his Aunt Mary Lou McEachern; and his Uncle Bob Norton and several cousins.
A memorial will be on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the outdoor gazebo at Roseburg Memorial Gardens. Donations can be made to RHS Class of '71 Memorial Scholarship, 178 Hayes Eden Lane, Roseburg, OR 97471.
