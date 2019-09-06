January 14, 1937- September 1, 2019
David Leroy Winship was a full-blooded member of the Choctaw Indian Nation, and was one of six children born to David Leroy and Sissie Jefferson-Winship. He was born in Mt. Herman, Oklahoma, January 14, 1937. As a young teenager he moved with his father to Douglas County, Oregon.
After working at several occupations, David worked until retirement at Roseburg Forest Products.
He had a strong love for all sports, but found his niche in the world of Rodeo and horsemanship. He actively competed in rodeos throughout the Pacific Northwest specializing in Team Roping and Calf Roping. Having “a keen eye for the horse”, he actively supported his daughter Mollie and, later, her sister Jaqueline at several Barrel Racing events.
Dave led an active life until his death, attending rodeos, ball games and socializing at Willees Cafe, Casey's, the DC Co-Op and caring for a small ranch at Swan Hill Road. He was a good father, and a good neighbor. He also helped many a young man or woman starting out in their life.
Dave was preceded in death by his siblings Vera McDonald, Vinita “Bunnie” White, Doris Winship, “Dickie” Winship; and daughter, Michelle Winship. He is survived by his sister Myrtle Winship Tefertiller; daughters, Crystal Winship Nyleen and her husband Brad; Mollie Winship Clouser, husband Justin and their new baby boy Kayson David Clouser, (Davids only grandchild).
Dave was possessed of a jovial, congenial nature and was popular and well-liked among the people in our community. All are welcome to celebrate his life, and share stories at the Winston Community Center September 11, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.
