David M. Reed of Roseburg, OR, passed away March 24, 2020 in Mercy Hospital.
David was born in Los Angeles, CA to Douglas Hanz Reed of Michigan and Ella Lillian Nolon of Illinois.
David spent four years in the Navy. He spent time on the USS Oklahoma City and has several certificates from Guided Missile School in Dam Neck, Virginia.
David is survived by wife, Jeanette Reed of Roseburg; adopted daughters, Connie Hayes of Roseburg, Sharon Haydon of Ohio; sons, David A. Reed, Paul Reed; sons, Phyllip Reed and John Reed of CA, preceded him in death.
David was baptized at Vine Street Baptist Church in Roseburg.
