2 Timothy 4:7 – “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
David Roy Williams (Dave) left this world to meet his Lord and Savior on April 14, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Dave was born to Marjorie and Jerry Brown in Rosemead, CA on June 20, 1942. He and his family relocated to Roseburg, OR in his younger years where he graduated from Roseburg High School in 1960.
Dave began working at Roseburg Lumber shortly out of high school where he became a foreman and met the love of his life, Virginia. Dave and Virginia were married on June 27, 1970; they were best friends and inseparable throughout their entire marriage. Dave left the mill to work at Umpqua Dairy where he stayed until he and Virginia moved to Arizona, where he was hired on with Swift Transportation. Dave’s position with Swift relocated him and Virginia to Washington and Oregon where he became a fleet manager in time; this is the title he would retire with. After retirement, they moved back to their hometown of Roseburg, OR.
Outside of work, Dave’s faith and family were of upmost importance. Dave gave his heart to the Lord in 1973 and he never looked back. His faith fueled him to love deeply and stay active in whatever church he attended. Dave and Virginia were members of New Hope Church where they served as leaders of the senior ministry for the past year as well as host and lead weekly Bible studies in their home.
In his spare time, Dave loved to work jigsaw and crossword puzzles, going to garage sales, fishing, working in his yard, traveling, hiking to waterfalls, and going out for a good hamburger and french fries. Dave and Virginia spent many years collecting Christmas ornaments and reminiscing about each individual ornament while decorating their MANY Christmas trees.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Virginia Williams; sister, LaRonna Patterson of Roseburg, OR; son, Robert Williams (girlfriend Jeanie) of Battle Ground, WA; daughter, Debbie Lay of Roseburg, OR; son, David Williams (wife Brenda) of Camas Valley, OR; daughter, Linda Cisco (boyfriend Rick) of Roseburg, OR; son Jim Lanning (wife Cassandra) of Bothell, WA; and foster daughter Kim (Hodges) Hill of Erick, OK. As well as twelve grandkids, five great-grandkids, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dave was proceeded in death by his parents Marjorie and Bill Williams; brother, Ronald Williams; grandson, Nathan Cisco; and son-in-law, Rick Lay; all of whom Dave was anxiously awaiting to be reunited with in Heaven at the end of his life.
Those left behind will forever miss his love, laughter, and orneriness, yet we have the hope in knowing that not only is Dave at peace and out of pain, but we too will have the privilege of seeing him again! There will be a Celebration of Life at New Hope Church pending the current restrictions.
1 Corin. 15:1-5 “Now, brothers, I want to remind you of the gospel I preached to you, which you received and on which you have taken your stand. By this gospel you are saved, if you hold firmly to the word I preached to you. Otherwise, you have believed in vain. For what I received I passed on to you as of the first importance; that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Peter, and then to the Twelve.”
