David Vincent Claric, aged 77, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed peacefully away Monday evening, the fourteenth of December 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon, with family by his side. David, the oldest of four siblings, was born the twenty-fourth of August, 1943, in Bremerton, Washington, to Vincent and Shirley Claric.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Marsha; his three sons, John, Daniel and Jeff; his seven grandchildren, Vincent, Nadia, Lily, Lillian, William, Natassja and Niki; his brother Edward; and sister, Catherine. He was preceded in death by his father and mother as well as his brother Micheal.
David retired from the US Forest Service, after 30 years, designing roads in the Willamette and Umpqua National Forest. He was a lover of history, spending much of his time ensconced in his favorites, 20th century naval history, ghost towns, and American railroads. David thrived on learning, enjoyed travel, classical music, and good food; but above all else, his family. David was a devoted father who never missed an important event in his children’s lives. He spent his life following his passions and his great loves.
David was buried at Roseburg Memorial Gardens where his wife and three sons had a private gravesite memorial. David will forever be remembered for his kind heart.
