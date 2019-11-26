Dawsey “Gene” Eugene Chasteen was born April 20th, 1935 in Naylor, Missouri. Gene passed away peacefully Saturday, November 23rd, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Gene had always been supportive of his wife and children’s involvement in church, but it wasn’t until recently that he himself gave his heart to the Lord.
Gene is well known for his years working in the grocery industry. Gene worked at City Drive In Market, Drive-n-Save, Richard's, and Priceless Foods.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends. He took pride in keeping his Melrose home like a park, hosting National Guard reunions, class reunions and church potlucks there. Few things brought him more happiness than providing a place where his family could gather, build a fire, play volleyball, and tell stories.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Dawsey Elmer Chasteen and Jewel Elizabeth Penney; his sister, Helen VanSlyke; and his brother, William Chasteen. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, LaVonne; and children, Steve (Laurie), Jack (Wendy), Mike (Cyndi), Andy (Tina), Carrie (Todd) Crouse and Matt (Helga); 18 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Apostolic Faith Church, 563 NE Channon Avenue, Roseburg, OR.
