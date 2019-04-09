Daymion Keith Brown died on March 21st, 2019, in an accident on the beaches of Lihue, Hawaii.
He was a loved son, brother and father. He is survived by his father, Dennis Brown; mother, Victoria Brown; brothers, Everett Brown and Allen Gross; sister, Brittany Gross; nephew, Kaiser Gross; daughter, Crystal Brown; and granddaughter, Danielle Flygare.
He will be greatly missed.
