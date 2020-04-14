Sam Duane Ferguson
Age 79, of Winston, Oregon, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Dannette L. Klebe
Age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
June Elaine Grono
Age 91, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Arrangements are pending. MEMORY GARDENS MEMORIAL PARK & MORTUARY. 541-773-7338
Donna Carol Longton
Age 81, of Winchester, Oregon passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
JoCarol McClain
Age 78, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Samuel J. Castner
Age 85, of Winston, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
