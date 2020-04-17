Myron Edward Mills
Age 83, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
C. David Graham
Age 73, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Robert Alvin Beal
Age 84, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
