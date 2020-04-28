Carol Ann Yeazel
Age 74, of Canyonville, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 23rd, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Opal A. Brooks
Age 88, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending. WILSON’S CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-673-4455
Maxine Velma Clement
Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
