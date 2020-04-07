Mildred Kingry

Age 96, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Ellis 'Ole' E. Fluetsch

Age 94, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR'S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Dannie Carol Teddy

Age 74, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending. SUTHERLIN CHAPEL OF THE ROSES. 541-459-2281

