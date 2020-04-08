Eliza Grace Dove

Age 70, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983

Leota Wolfgram

Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983

Joel Evans

Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Donnetta L. Klebe

Age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

Gerald Stover

Age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300

