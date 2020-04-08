Eliza Grace Dove
Age 70, of Dillard, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY MORTUARY. 541-679-6983
Leota Wolfgram
Age 81, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. TAYLOR’S FAMILY CHAPEL. 541-679-6983
Joel Evans
Age 86, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Donnetta L. Klebe
Age 63, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
Gerald Stover
Age 57, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. Arrangements are pending. UMPQUA VALLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS. 541-537-9300
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.